Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, May 30, 2018

1. Jam Night, Welcoming singer, songwriters and artists from far and wide to perform live. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

3. Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

4. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

5. Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

6. Environmental Play, for families at Boston Park Signs of Spring are everywhere and the Natural Neighbours team are on hand to help you at Boston Park this May. Join in with free activities, which will include outdoor games, bushcraft skills and a wildlife spotting nature walk for all the family. See wildsheffield.com/whats-on for details. Boston Castle, S60 2BD, 10-12.30pm & 2pm.

7. Ecclesall Woods Wild Play May Half Term, Wild Play sessions are hosted by the Trust’s outdoor learning team and are designed for families with young children who want to get out and explore the woods! Booking essential, see wildsheffield.com/whats-on for details. The Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods, S7 2QZ, 10-12pm.

8. Carbon Footprint Drop-In, What is a Carbon Footprint? Why does it matter? How can I work it out? How can I improve it? Can I save money? Drop in to Shirley House, 31 Psalter Lane, between 4-8pm and have a look at some carbon footprint calculators, find out how you are doing now, and how to reduce it. You don’t need to bring anything with you, but if you know how much gas and electricity you use, and your travel mileage, you’ll be able to get a more accurate result. Everyone Welcome, refreshments provided. A Sheffield Environment Weeks event.

9. WWI Centenary, Workshop & Performance: No Petticoats Here, Millennium Gallery. Workshop 1–3pm, Performance 4–6pm, £10 each for workshop or performance, £18 for both. Please book in advance via museums-sheffield.org.uk/shop or tel. 0114 2782647.

10. May Half Term, Discovery Day – Carnival, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Pay what you feel, just turn up. Join the Carnival team and help create objects and costumes to be used in this year’s celebrations, which take place in Norfolk Heritage Park on Saturday 23 June.