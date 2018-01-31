Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, May 23, 2018

1. Jam Night, Welcoming singer, songwriters and artists from far and wide to perform live. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Dan Walsh Trio, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, 8pm. Tickets £12 adv. Tel. 0114 266 5599 www.mygreystones.co.uk www.wegottickets.com/event/426595

3. The Big Swing, with live music courtesy of 3 Mojito Sam, night also includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm, free admission.

4. Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

5. Firth Park Visually Impaired Support Group, Pavillion Building, The Bowling Green, Firth Park, Firth Park Road, Sheffield, S5 6HH, 10-1pm. There is free refreshments cake friendship and support also information. The group is open to vips carers family and friends. We would be delighted if you can join us on the day. For further information tel. 0114 2722757.

6. Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

7. Volunteer Work Day, Sunnybank, Make new friends at this community work day right in the heart of Sheffield. It’s a great way to learn more about this precious inner city reserve! For more information contact nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com or 0114 263 4335. Meeting at Broomhall Place, S10 2DG, 10-12pm.

8. Protest Season, Study Day: Basque Children in Sheffield and the Spanish Civil War, Weston Park Museum, 1.30–4.30pm. Pay what you feel, book in advance via museums-sheffield.org.uk/shop or tel. 0114 2782647. Join us for an afternoon of talks exploring the response in Sheffield to the tragedy of the Spanish Civil War. Speakers: Prof Mary Vincent, Dr James Yeoman, Stephanie Wright (all Sheffield University), and Simon Martinez (Basque Children Association ‘37 UK).

9. Titanic The musical, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts