Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, March 21, 2018

1. Ace In The Hand, Power Rock Trio, featuring on a double bill with Emily Wooton, The White Bear, Barnsley, about 9.30pm.

2. Kerry Godliman, Stick or Twist Tour, The Leadmill, Sheffield. More Information & Tickets: www.offthekerb.com www.kerrygodliman.com

3. Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

4. Maida Mess, Weekly Student Sports Societies Event, Maida Vale, West Street, 10pm, free entry.

5. Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

6. Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Victoria Methodist Halls 6pm & 7pm. Woodsetts and Harthill, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

7. The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

8. Royal Navy Personnel, Ex RN, WRNS, Royal Marines, Stocksbridge & Deepcar branch of the RNA, 8pm. Pete Tel: 01142 887769.

9. Dronfield Players present Side Effects at Dronfield Civic Hall. Tickets 01246 417850.

10. Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts