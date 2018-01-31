Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, June 6, 2018

1. Jam/Open Mic Night, Welcoming singers, songwriters and artists to perform in our public bar, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. The Big Swing, An exciting night of upbeat jazz and swing with live music courtesy of Ryan Taylor, night also includes dance lessons and DJs, Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm, free admission.

3. Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

4. Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

5. Sheffield Philatelic Society, Philatelic Research. United Reform Church, Nolfolk Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

6. Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Local History Morning Round Walk, start 10.30am from Low Bradfield Car Park, return around 1pm, tel. 2337463.

7. Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, Evening Wild Flower Walk, guided by Alan Smith, meet at 7pm in the Rural Lane Car Park, off Rural Lane/Worrall Road, around 2 hours, return to the car park at any time, bring a flower book if you have one, tel. 2348425.

8. Short Course – Story Pots, with Amanda Packham, Create a pot that tells a story. Using wet slab techniques to build the form, images or freehand drawing and colourful under glazes express a story or verse in 3D! A course for all levels of ability from the complete beginner to the experienced potter. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 1.30-3.30pm £60, (4wks). For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

9. Eckhart Tolle Stillness Evening, All welcome to informal meeting, at Freyjas Tearoom, 3-5 Regent St South, Barnsley, S70 2HT, 7.30pm, for shared stillness & a DVD teaching by Eckhart Tolle. Essentially we have two periods of silence, plus a video teaching by Eckhart. For me, he has a canny knack of taking the sting out of my stressful thinking, and getting me into the present moment/still. We have a cup of tea and a chat at the start, which is covered by the suggested £3 donation (this goes directly to cover the use of the cafe where we meet). You don’t need to book to come along, and you can leave early if you wish - we usually finish at about 9.20pm. If you want to know anything else, tel. 07816905381. Note that Regent Street South is the small pedestrianised street just opposite to the main bus station entrance in Barnsley.

10. The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk