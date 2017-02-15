Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 3, 2018

1. Open Mic/Jam Night, Welcoming singer/songwriters to perform live in our public bar. All welcome. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Maida Mess, Weekly Student Sports Societies Event, Maida Vale, West Street, 10pm, free entry.

3. Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

4. Big Swing, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm. Free swing dance class for beginners, 8-8.45pm. The Djangonauts, 8.45-11pm. The Big Swing resident DJ, 11pm – midnight.

5. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

6. Organ Recital, by Eric Singleton, Dronfield Parish Church, 8pm, free admission, retiring collection, refreshments.

7. Eckhart Tolle Stillness Evening, All welcome to informal meeting, at Freyjas Tearoom, 3-5 Regent St South, Barnsley, S70 2HT, 7.30pm, for shared stillness & a DVD teaching by Eckhart Tolle. Essentially we have two periods of silence, plus a video teaching by Eckhart. For me, he has a canny knack of taking the sting out of my stressful thinking, and getting me into the present moment/still. We have a cup of tea and a chat at the start, which is covered by the suggested £3 donation (this goes directly to cover the use of the cafe where we meet). You don’t need to book to come along, and you can leave early if you wish - we usually finish at about 9.20pm. If you want to know anything else, tel. 07816905381. Note that Regent Street South is the small pedestrianised street just opposite to the main bus station entrance in Barnsley.

8. The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

9. Mother Goose, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Wizard of Oz, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk