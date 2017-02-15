Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, December 27, 2017

1. Acoustical Xmas Jam Night, with Deano & Barber, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, 9pm.

2. Jam Night, Weekly Jam Night which welcomes singers and songwriters to join us in our public bar to play and listen to live, local music, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. Maida Mess, Weekly Student Sports Societies Event, Maida Vale, West Street, 10pm, free entry.

4. Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

5. Big Swing, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm. Free swing dance class for beginners, 8-8.45pm. The Djangonauts, 8.45-11pm. The Big Swing resident DJ, 11pm – midnight.

6. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

7. Star Wars, The Last Jedi, Buxton Cinema Pavilion Arts Centre, £7, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

8. Sleeping Beauty, Buxton Opera House, £19.50-£23, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Mother Goose, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk