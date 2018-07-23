Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, August 22, 2018

1. Jam/Open Mic Night, Welcoming singers, songwriters and artists to perform in our public bar. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. The Big Swing, with live music courtesy of MPR Hammond Trio, night also includes dance lessons and DJs, Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm, free admission.

3. Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

4. Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

5. Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

6. Circus! Discovery Days, Performing and Moving, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Our popular interactive Discovery Days at Weston Park get a circus makeover this summer – come along each week and find out more about a different part of the circus story, from the performers to the people who worked behind the scenes, and even the audiences they entertained. Pay what you feel, just turn up.

7. Crafty Club, in Meersbrook: Want to learn a new craft or share your skills? Card making, crochet, knitting and jewellery making plus more. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 11-2pm. Please book by calling Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070.

8. Firth Park Visually Impaired Support Group, Pavillion Building, The Bowling Green, Firth Park, Firth Park Road, Sheffield, S5 6HH, 10-1pm. There is free refreshments cake friendship and support also information. The group is open to vips carers family and friends. We would be delighted if you can join us on the day. For further information tel. 0114 2722757.

9. Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

10. SHU Treasure HuntSheffield Hallam University, City Campus, Monday to Friday only. Our summer-long art-themed treasure hunt will allow you to follow Jarvis the Alien as he explores Sheffield Hallam University in search of ‘arty facts’ to help him graduate - perfect for little explorers aged 4-13 and their families over the school holidays. Complete the treasure hunt and get a free drink and receive Children’s University credits too! No need to book, just turn up!