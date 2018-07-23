Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, August 15, 2018

1. The Big Swing, with live music courtesy of Jenny Smith, night also includes dance lessons and DJs, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm, free admission.

2. Jam/Open Mic Night, Welcoming singers, songwriters and artists to perform in our public bar, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, S7 1RU, 8.30pm. Singers nights, occasional guest nights.

4. Milestone Jam Night, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm. Tel. 01444539476.

5. Circus! Discovery Days, The People Behind the Performance, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Our popular interactive Discovery Days at Weston Park get a circus makeover this summer – come along each week and find out more about a different part of the circus story, from the performers to the people who worked behind the scenes, and even the audiences they entertained. Pay what you feel, just turn up.

6. Join the Circus! Troupe, Always wanted to be in the circus? Here’s your chance! Become part of our troupe and join Greentop Circus to learn amazing circus skills for yourself. Have a go at everything from juggling to tossing a diablo, then show off the acrobalance talents you’ve learned in our grand finale (in full costume, of course!) Weston Park Museum, 1-4pm, £3 per person, family tickets available. Booking recommended. Suitable for children aged 5-9, their siblings and their adults. Please be advised that children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the duration of this workshop. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

7. The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

8. Crafty Club, in Meersbrook: Want to learn a new craft or share your skills? Card making, crochet, knitting and jewellery making plus more. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 11-2pm. Please book by calling Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070.

9. A Very Peppa Pig Trek, Learning and Participation, Buxton Opera House. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10. Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts