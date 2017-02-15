Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, November 28, 2017

1. Vinyl Night, where music lovers can listen to, buy and swap their vinyl records. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Paul Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening with Paul Newman, Cubana (upstairs), Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

3. The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

4. Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

5. Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

6. Sheffield Photographic Society, Developing Your Portfolio Worldwide.(PD) A first visit from wildlife and landscape photographer Tesni Ward who will talk about the challenges of working abroad.St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.30pm for 7.50pm, £4.

7. Christmas Tree Festival, Heeley Parish Church, 151 Gleadless Road, 11-3pm.

8. Children’s Writers North, Interested in writing for children? Come and join our friendly group who meet at Bank Street Arts, Bank Street, S1. We are a group of practising writers whose work is aimed at children and/or young people. For more details see out website www.childrenswritersnorth.co.uk or contact Sue on sue@childrenswritersnorth.co.uk.

9. Bolsover WI Meeting, Bolsover Parish Rooms, 7.30pm. Members can join for a year or try a taster session. Contact bolsoverwi@gmail.com for more information.

10. Northern Ballet, The Little Mermaid, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk