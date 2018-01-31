Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, May 29, 2018

1. General Knowledge Quiz, plus jackpot quiz, themed picture quiz, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9pm, 50p per team for a £20 Beer tab. Free chips for every team. Tel. 0114 2322100.

2. Bingo & Games Night, with Jamie B, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

3. Tuesday Quiz, The weekly pub quiz features a new theme each time, plus free entry and drinks for the winning team. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 9pm.

4. Quiz, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm.

5. Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

6. Ecclesall Woods Wild Play May Half Term, Wild Play sessions are hosted by the Trust’s outdoor learning team and are designed for families with young children who want to get out and explore the woods! Booking essential, see wildsheffield.com/whats-on for details. The Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods, S7 2QZ, 10-12pm & 1-3pm.

7. Protest Season, Our Mel presents: Creativity, Activism & Social Change, Millennium Gallery, 7–9pm, £8, please book in advance via museums-sheffield.org.uk/shop or tel. 0114 2782647. Museums Sheffield is proud to be working in partnership with Our Mel to present an evening of talks as part of the Hope Is Strong exhibition. Come join us for an evening of Creativity, Activism & Social Change at the Millennium Gallery, featuring talks by Siana Bangura, Saziso Phiri and Barbara Ntumy.

8. May Half Term: Discovery Day, If I Could Change the World, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Pay what you feel, just turn up. Tell the world all about the change you’d make by adding a drawing, poem or picture to your own mini-placard.

9. Spring Fabric Printing, with Mia James. Create beautiful, block printed textiles using handmade printing blocks with motifs inspired by Springtime gardens and woodlands. All materials are provided. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12.30pm or 1.30-4pm, £20. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

10. Children’s Pottery Workshop. Wacky Pots And Mugs with Amanda Packham. Make a soft slab pot and add your wild imagination to produce a silly face or wild animal. Use as an amazing container. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12pm or 1-3pm, £10 per participant. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk