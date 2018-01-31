Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, May 22, 2018

1. Paul Newman, Live bossa nova, and Latin jazz –chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

2. The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

3. General Knowledge Quiz, plus jackpot quiz, themed picture quiz, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9pm, 50p per team for a £20 Beer tab. Free chips for every team. Tel. 0114 2322100.

4. Bingo & Games Night, with Jamie B, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

5. Tuesday Quiz, The weekly pub quiz features a new theme each time, plus free entry and drinks for the winning team. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 9pm.

6. Quiz, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm.

7. Children’s Writers North, Interested in writing for children? Come and join our friendly group who meet at Bank Street Arts, Bank Street, S1. We are a group of practising writers whose work is aimed at children and/or young people. For more details see out website www.childrenswritersnorth.co.uk or contact Sue on sue@childrenswritersnorth.co.uk.

8. Bolsover WI Meeting, Bolsover Parish Rooms, 7.30pm. Members can join for a year or try a taster session. Contact bolsoverwi@gmail.com for more information.

9. Titanic The musical, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts