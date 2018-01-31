Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, March 20, 2018

1. Try it Tuesday, The Closed Shop, 52-54 Commonside, Sheffield, 12-10pm. Join us each week, where we will be bringing you an additional Vegan menu to run along side our a la carte menu. This fresh offering gives you the chance to try something different, an extra list of specials dedicated to our vegan and veggie friends. Tel. 0114 2666244.

2. Tuesday Quiz, The weekly pub quiz features a new theme each time, plus free entry and drinks for the winning team. he Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 9pm.

3. Quiz, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm.

4. Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

5. Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

6. Healing Rooms, Drop in for Prayer for Healing, Hillsborough Arena, S6 4HA, 10.30-12pm, all welcome.

7. Games & Pastimes, A friendly group meet every Tuesday at Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Rd, between 1.30-3.30pm. (44 bus stops outside). Cards, scrabble, dominoes, rummikub, bridge, chess, canasta etc. or bring your own favourite game or knitting, jigsaws, cross stitch. Cost £1 to include tea/coffee & biscuits. Disabled access. Dementia Friendly. All welcome. Tel. 01246 414847 for more details.

8. Sheffield Photographic Society, The AV Show, The spotlight is on our AV Group in an evening of their Audio Visual presentations.(AV), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.30pm for 7.50pm, visitors £4.

9. Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Victoria Methodist Halls 6pm & 7pm. Woodsetts and Harthill, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

10. Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com