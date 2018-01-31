Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, June 5, 2018

1. Paul Newman, Live bossa nova, and Latin jazz –chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

2. General Knowledge Quiz, plus jackpot quiz, themed picture quiz, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9pm, 50p per team for a £20 Beer tab. Free chips for every team. Tel. 0114 2322100.

3. Bingo & Games Night, with Jamie B, The Milestone, peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

4. Tuesday Quiz, The weekly pub quiz features a new theme each time, plus free entry and drinks for the winning team. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 9pm.

5. Quiz, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm.

6. Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

7. Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

8. Games & Pastimes, A friendly group meet every Tuesday at Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Rd, between 1.30-3.30pm. (44 bus stops outside). Cards, scrabble, dominoes, rummikub, bridge, chess, canasta etc. or bring your own favourite game or knitting, jigsaws, cross stitch. Cost £1 to include tea/coffee & biscuits. Disabled access. Dementia Friendly. All welcome. Tel. 01246 414847 for more details.

9. Bridget Christie: What Now? Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts