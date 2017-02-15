Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 9, 2018

1. Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

2. Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

3. Sheffield Photographic Society, The Ken Doney Trophy, Six digital images on members’ chosen theme, judged by all present on a knockout basis. (D). St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffiel, S8 7FN, 7.30pm for 7.50pm, visitors £4.

4. Riven Valley Conservation Group, open meeting of the autumn programme, Lloyd Powell presents Early Medieval Lords of Sheffield, Stephen Hill Methodist Church, 547 Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5PL, 7.30pm, entrance fee £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members which includes drinks and biscuits. Non-members are especially welcome.

5. iPads For Beginners, in Meersbrook: 10 week course covering the basics of using an iPad. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 10 weeks (Tuesdays 1-3pm). Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

6. Art For All, in Meersbrook: A friendly Art group for all abilities. Basic materials provided. Venue: Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Tuesdays 12.30-2.30pm, 10 weeks. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

7. The Nutcracker, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

8. The Wizard of Oz, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Sheffield Caledonian Society, Scottish Country Dancing for fitness, fun, and friends, suitable for all ages, no need for a partner, soft shoes required. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, Sheffield, S7 2GY, 7.30pm until 10pm. For more information, Liz tel. 0114 2360917.

10. Fun, Fitness and Friends, that is what you get with Scottish Country Dancing. Whether you are a beginner or not, everyone is welcome. No need for a partner. All you need are soft soled shoes and enthusiasm. Teaching by qualified teachers. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, S7 2GY, 7.30-10pm, £3.50 per class. For further information tel. 0114 2360917 or tel. 01226 762894.