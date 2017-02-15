Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 2, 2018

1. Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

2. Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

3. Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

4. Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

5. Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

6. Exhibition, Ravilious & Co: The Pattern of Friendship, English Artist Designers 1922-1942, The Millennium Gallery.

7. Exhibition, Small Stories: At Home in a Doll’s House, Weston Park Museum. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

8. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Mother Goose, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Wizard of Oz, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk