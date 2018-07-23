Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, August 7, 2018

1. Paul Newman, Live bossa nova, and Latin jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

2. Quiz Night, The Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

3. General Knowledge Quiz, plus jackpot quiz, themed picture quiz, Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 9pm, 50p per team for a £20 Beer tab. Free chips for every team. Tel. 0114 2322100.

4. Tuesday Quiz, The weekly pub quiz features a new theme each time, plus free entry and drinks for the winning team. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 9pm.

5. Dementia Friendly Cafés, Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, 1.30–3.30pm, free, just turn up.

6. Circus! Discovery Days, Amazing Women, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Our popular interactive Discovery Days at Weston Park get a circus makeover this summer – come along each week and find out more about a different part of the circus story, from the performers to the people who worked behind the scenes, and even the audiences they entertained. Pay what you feel, just turn up.

7. Join the Circus! Troupe, Always wanted to be in the circus? Here’s your chance! Become part of our troupe and join Greentop Circus to learn amazing circus skills for yourself. Have a go at everything from juggling to tossing a diablo, then show off the acrobalance talents you’ve learned in our grand finale (in full costume, of course!) Weston Park Museum, 1-4pm, £3 per person, family tickets available. Booking recommended. Suitable for children aged 5-9, their siblings and their adults. Please be advised that children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the duration of this workshop. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

8. Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

9. Little Women, Chapterhouse Theatre Company, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, £15, £10 students/children. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10. A Very Peppa Pig Trek, Learning and Participation, Buxton Opera House. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk