Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, November 30, 2017

1. Wanton, Unicorn Hunters, Psython, Steel Trees, Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield, doors 8:30pm, 18+, bring ID, tkts £8 otd, £6 adv.

2. Acoustic Night, with live music from local singer/songwriters. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. The Hot Club of Clowntown, Ryan Taylor, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

4. Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

5. Organ Concert, featuring Kevin Grunill or guest playing popular music on the Allen Electronic organ. St Andrews Church, Penistone, 1pm. Pay on door. Details, tel. 07944 566972.

6. Cake Decorating, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 6.30-8.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

7. Xmas lights switch on event will be taking place this Thursday, the 30th November at 3.45 - 4pm, where Johnny Nelson the local former world boxing champion will be switching on the lights, and we will have Greenhill School Choir performing outside Cello Coffee shop as well as stalls with piece pies, mulled wine etc.

8. Instructions for Border Crossing, The Studio Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Roy Chubby Brown, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £22.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Damned United, Shaw Lane Sports Club, The Barnsley Civic Theatre, 8pm, £7, www.barnsleycivic.co.uk