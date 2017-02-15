Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, November 23, 2017

1. Acoustic Night, with live music from local singer/songwriters. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

3. IndiGo Indie Disco, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

4. Joel White, Vintage Rhythm, Sandra Hennessey, Chris Watson, Andy C Beatson, Marie Watson, Fusión Inusual, Sophie Henderson, with Alex Henderson and Chris Walker, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1., 7pm Free admission.

5. Sheffield Philatelic Society, Early Gb and Caricatures, at United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

6. Badger Night, Come and join us for a fascinating Badger Night to find out more about these nocturnal mammals. Wendy Adams from South Yorkshire Badger Group will talk about the ecology of the animals, some of the problems they face and the work of the group. This will be followed by a section on bovine tuberculosis, the badger culling programme and what the Wildlife Trusts are doing for badgers. Booking essential, email mail@wildsheffield.com or tel. 0114 2634335. 37 Stafford Road, S2 2SF, 6.30-9pm.

7. A Christmas Carol, The Arts Centre, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £14, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

8. Henning Wehn, Westphalia is Not An Option, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, £18.50, www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

9. The Claim, The Studio Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Nicholas Nickleby the Musical, Chesterfield Operatic Society, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.15pm, (sat mat 2.15pm), tkts from £13, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk