Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, May 31, 2018

1. Vinyl Night, Offering music lovers the chance to buy, listen to and swap vinyls. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Jam Night, with Chris Firminger & The TwoJays, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9pm, free entry.

3. Phil Johnson Trio, playing a mix of swing, jazz, reggae, pop and more, Cubana, (upstairs), Leopold Square, Sheffield S1, 8pm, free admission.

4. Scott Matthews, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield. www.scottmatthews.uk

5. Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

6. IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

7. Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

8. Lunchtime Talk, The SMS Portfolio – A Time Capsule of Artistic Expression from 1968, Graves Gallery, 1–1.45pm, free, just turn up. Come along to this lunchtime talk to discover more about our exhibition Received Dissent: An American Mail Art Project currently on at the Graves Gallery. The SMS Portfolio, displayed in its entirety for this exhibition, represented a collaboration between some of the most important artists of the 20th century and can be viewed as a time capsule relating to this extraordinary period in American art. The talk will be led by Martin Hinchcliffe, who has loaned the SMS portfolio to Museums Sheffield, and art historian, Andrew Hodgson. They will discuss selected pieces from the portfolio, including works by Yoko Ono, Roy Lichtenstein and Richard Hamilton, and the works’ relationship to the time in which they were produced.

9. Crafting with Zoe, Centenary Hall, Bateman Road, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 8HA, 1-3pm. Our aim of the craft group is a friendly relaxed environment to meet others and explore your creativity through arts and crafts activities The craft group will be covering Easter crafts, silk painting, jewellery making, drawing and painting, Sugar craft, floristry, sock crafts, card making, book folding etc. Cost per lesson: £5, Refreshment and snack include, We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

10. Spotlight Comedy Club, Justin Moorhouse, Harry Stachini, Jane Smith, Anthony J. Brown, Winding Wheel, Holywell St, Chesterfield, S41 7SA, doors 7.30pm, show 8pm, entry £13.70/11.70/8.70, student price. Box Office tel. 01246 345222.