Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, May 24, 2018

1. Vinyl Night, Offering music lovers the chance to buy, listen to and swap vinyls. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. The Small Glories, The Greystones, Greystones Rd, Sheffield, S11 7BS, doors 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50, tel. 0114 2665599.

3. Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.

4. Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

5. IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

6. Sheffield Philatelic Society, Visit by Radcliffe on Trent PS. United Reform Church, Nolfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

7. The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE, full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years.

8. Crafting with Zoe, Centenary Hall, Bateman Road, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 8HA, 1-3pm. Our aim of the craft group is a friendly relaxed environment to meet others and explore your creativity through arts and crafts activities The craft group will be covering silk painting, jewellery making, drawing and painting, Sugar craft, floristry, sock crafts, card making, book folding etc. Cost per lesson: £5, Refreshment and snack include, We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

9. ance Classes, Adult Beginner Ballet Class, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Tap Open to all, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Advanced Street Dance, 8.30-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

10. Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 3.30-4.30pmpm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk