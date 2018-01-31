Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, March 22, 2018

1. Fusion Inusual, fronted by Sophie Henderson. Charlotte Branson, live with Jeremy Meek, Sam Wain and John Waterson. Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

2. 7 Course Taster Event with Campari, The Closed Shop’s chefs have curated a delicious 7 course menu, inspired by and including drinks from the Campari Spirits range. This unique and very special event with cover 7 courses and 7 drinks for only £30. The Closed Shop, Commonside, Sheffield, S10, 7-11pm. Booking only, tel. 0114 2666244.

3. Monthly Comedy Night, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH. Tel. 01444539476. Go to Who Dares Grins.com for line ups & Tickets.

4. Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Competition Night. United Reform Church, Nolfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

5. Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Victoria Methodist Halls 6pm & 7pm. Woodsetts and Harthill, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6. The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE,. ull programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years.

7. Art Group, Holmhirst Art Group welcomes new members to join them, at Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, 2-4pm. All abilities welcome. Contact Peter Elliott, Secretary, tel. 01142 869786.

8. Organ Concert, featuring Kevin Grunill or guest playing popular music on the Allen Electronic organ. St Andrews Church, Penistone, 1pm. Pay on door. Details, tel. 07944 566972.

9. Jane Eyre, An Autobiography, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, £12, £10 conc, tel. 01298 72190. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

10. Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, 7.15pm, (Sat Mat 2pm), tickets tel. 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk