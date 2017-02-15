Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 4, 2018

1. Vinyl Night, Listen to, buy and swap vinyls, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

3. Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

4. IndiGo Indie Disco, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

5. Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

6. Dementia Cafe, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10-12pm, £2 includes refreshments, details tel. 0114 2838692.

7. Organ Concert, featuring Kevin Grunill or guest playing popular music on the Allen Electronic organ. St Andrews Church, Penistone, 1pm. Pay on door. Details, tel. 07944 566972.

8. Cinderella, presented by the Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £34.50-£42, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. Mother Goose, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Wizard of Oz, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk