Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, December 28, 2017

1. Mahogany Newt, Birdwell Venue, Sheffield Road, Birdwell, S70 5UY, 9:30pm.

2. Funhouse Comedy Club, Barry Dodds, Patrick Draper, Jack Smith, Abbi Wall, compere Rahul Kholi, New Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, Sheffield, S6 2GA, doors 7.30pm, start 8pm, tkts £5 adv. Tel. 0114 2324225. Info and tickets www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

3. Vinyl Night, Weekly Vinyl Night where music lovers can buy, listen to and swap their vinyl records, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

4. Lewis Nitikman, Charlotte Branson, CubaVida duo, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7pm, free admission.

5. Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

6. Star Wars, The Last Jedi, Buxton Cinema Pavilion Arts Centre, £7, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

7. Sleeping Beauty, Buxton Opera House, £19.50-£23, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

8. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Mother Goose, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Wizard of Oz, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk