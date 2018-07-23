Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, August 9, 2018

1. Jam Night, with Chris Firminger, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9pm, free entry.

2. Vinyl Night, Buy, listen to and swap vinyl’s, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. CubaVida Duo, Replay, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

4. IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

5. Forest Bandits, Become an outlaw of Sherwood Forest! Make a bow and arrow, build a hideout, go scouting, ambush baddies and rescue your fellow outlaws. Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S7 2QZ, 10-12pm or 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children of all ages, £5 per child (under 2s are free with a sibling). Booking Essential, to book www.growtheatre.org.uk For more details, please contact Rachel Newman tel. 07745465391 or rachel@growtheatre.org.uk

6. Moorland Wingbeat, Moorland Discovery Centre on the National Trust Longshaw Estate. www.visit-eastern-moors.org.uk

7. Watercolours Short Course, Adult Art and Pottery Class, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12pm, £30, (3 weeks). For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

8. Nature Walk, Daubenton’s Bat Count, Join Alistair, our Curator of Natural Science, for the annual survey of Daubenton’s Bats along this stretch of the River Don. Meet at Wards End Bridge, at the end of Livesey St, Owlerton, 11–1pm. Free, booking essential, tel. 0114 2782647. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and bring a torch. A limited number of bat detectors will be available for use. The walk will be along a footpath at night, so sensible outdoor clothing, footwear and a torch will be essential.

9. Circus! Discovery Days, Amazing Women, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Our popular interactive Discovery Days at Weston Park get a circus makeover this summer – come along each week and find out more about a different part of the circus story, from the performers to the people who worked behind the scenes, and even the audiences they entertained. Pay what you feel, just turn up.

10. The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE, full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years.