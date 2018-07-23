Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, August 23, 2018

1. Wilko Johnson, The Leadmill, Leadmill Road, Sheffield, S1 4SE, doors 7.30pm, tkts £25. Tel: 0114 2727040.

2. Vinyl Night, Buy, listen to and swap vinyl’s, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. Sally Doherty, Shaun McLoughlin and Shaun Ward, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

4. Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

5. IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

6. Jam Night, with Chris Firminger, The White Lion, Heeley, free entry, 9pm.

7. Meadows, Wings And Pretty Things, Moorland Discovery Centre on the National Trust Longshaw Estate. www.visit-eastern-moors.org.uk

8. Circus! Discovery Days, Performing and Moving, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Our popular interactive Discovery Days at Weston Park get a circus makeover this summer – come along each week and find out more about a different part of the circus story, from the performers to the people who worked behind the scenes, and even the audiences they entertained. Pay what you feel, just turn up.

9. Time Travellers, Calling all time travellers, wherever you are! Join us on an adventure through time to the dark ages and beyond! Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S7 2QZ, 10-12pm or 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children of all ages, £5 per child (under 2s are free with a sibling). Booking Essential, to book www.growtheatre.org.uk For more details, please contact Rachel Newman tel. 07745465391 or rachel@growtheatre.org.uk

10. High Society, Present Company, Buxton Opera House, £14.50-£19.50. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk