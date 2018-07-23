Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, August 16, 2018

1. Deliverance, Arundel Club, 780 City Road, Sheffield, S2 1GN, 8:30pm. Twin guitar soft rock duo featuring Andy Staves from the Paul Carrack Band and Mahogany Newt.

2. A-Level Results Party: Silent Disco, The Leadmill, Leadmill Road, Sheffield, S1 4SE, doors 11pm, tkts £6. Tel: 0114 2727040.

3. Jam Night w/ Chris Firminger - White Lion, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

4. Fusion Inusual, fronted by the amazing Sophie Henderson, Shaun McLoughlin & Shaun Ward, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

5. Hillsborough & Owlerton Local History Group, The Middle Medieval Lords of Sheffield, speaker Llovd Powell, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Seminar Room, Middlewood Road, SO 4HA, 7,45pm, £2, free to members, (annual membership fee f15). We are always happy to welcome new faces.

6. Superbugs, Save the woods from doom! Join a team of Superbugs, create top secret bases, fantastic disguises, develop super insect powers and much more! Woodland Discovery Centre, Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S7 2QZ, 10-12pm or 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for families with children of all ages, £5 per child (under 2s are free with a sibling). Booking Essential, to book www.growtheatre.org.uk For more details, please contact Rachel Newman tel. 07745465391 or rachel@growtheatre.org.uk

7. Peaty Plants, Moorland Discovery Centre on the National Trust Longshaw Estate. www.visit-eastern-moors.org.uk

8. Museum Mystery Tours, Weston Park Museum, 11.30am. Pay what you feel, just sign up on the day. Discover some of the hidden stories behind the museum’s most fascinating objects in our new family Museum Mystery Tours. Uncover the secrets behind the displays and explore objects and artefacts you might not have spotted before. Each tour will last approx. 40 minutes, places are limited.

9. Join the Circus! Troupe, Always wanted to be in the circus? Here’s your chance! Become part of our troupe and join Greentop Circus to learn amazing circus skills for yourself. Have a go at everything from juggling to tossing a diablo, then show off the acrobalance talents you’ve learned in our grand finale (in full costume, of course!) Weston Park Museum, 1-4pm, £3 per person, family tickets available. Booking recommended. Suitable for children aged 5-9, their siblings and their adults. Please be advised that children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the duration of this workshop. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

10. Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.