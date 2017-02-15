Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, November 27, 2017

1. Barnsley Jazz, Swingamathing, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile form jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, adm £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Paul Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

3. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

4. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

5. General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

6. Christmas Tree Festival, Heeley Parish Church, 151 Gleadless Road, 11-3pm.

7. Christmas Tree Festival, The Friends of St. Edmund’s, Castleton. There will be approximately 50 decorated trees with multi coloured lights, on view. Opening times, Sunday to Friday 12.30-5pm, Saturdays 12.30-6pm.

8. Card Playing Group, invites new players, if you enjoy a game of Solo head to Caroline Court, in Hope, from 7pm onwards. For only £1, you will get a fun evening including refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

9. Scottish Country Dancing, The Peel Centre, Dronfield, S18 1PY, 7.30-9.30pm. No partner, or special clothes or footwear is needed. Complete beginners are very welcome and will quickly learn to dance reels, jigs and strathspeys under expert and patient guidance. There is much fun and laughter in this friendly group. If you fancy a go but are not sure whether it is right for you, come along- the first 2 sessions are free. For more information please contact Jan tel. 01246 419490 or Mavis tel. 01246 411552.

10. Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, (RSCDS), friendly and helpful group run classes for experienced and beginners, no partner necessary. Silverdale School, Bents Crescent, Sheffield S11 9QH, 7.30-9.45pm. Cost £4 per evening. Come along and get fit whilst having lots of fun. For information please call Norma tel. 0114 2366723 or Kate tel. 0114 285 4181.