Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, March 19, 2018

1. Folk And Acoustic Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, 8pm. Give us a try if you are a singer, musician, a teller of tall tales or would just like to listen. For further details tel. 01909 568270 and ask for Wendy.

2. Barnsley Jazz, Tame Valley Stompers, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from jst 31, M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

3. Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

4. The Grenada Revolution, what really happened? Speaker: Bernard Coard, introduction by Chris Searle, Central United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 7pm. Further enquiries contact symorningstar@gmail.com tel. 07851753711.

5. Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Victoria Methodist Halls 6pm & 7pm. Woodsetts and Harthill, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6. Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

7. Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

8. Sheffield Amateur Radio Club, what you need to know to get started, training is free in all levels to obtain your amateur radio license, meet at the Transport Club, Meadowhead, Norton, S8 7RH. Fully equipped radio shack/traing room, all welcome. For more info. www.sheffieldarc.org.uk

9. Sewing Circle, (CR), 5-9pm. Addisons, 11-12pm (badminton MH), Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

10. Sheffield Writers’ Club, Quaker Meeting House, St James Street, (near Sheffield Cathedral). Meets fortnightly, 2-4pm, open to all, just drop in. £2.50 per session including refreshments. Details tel. 0114 2668641.