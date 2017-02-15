Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, January 8, 2018

1. Hippersippi Jazz Band, Traveller’s Rest, Apperknowle, near Dronfield, 8.30pm.

2. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

3. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

4. General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

5. Dinnington & District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Little House In Limousin by Michael Gildersleve, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30pm, admission is free to members, non members £2.50. For more information tel. 01909 564494.

6. ESOL, (English for Speakers of Other Languages) in Meersbrook & Lowfield: English language classes for people wanting to learn English as a foreign language. Entry 1, Entry 2 & Level 1 at Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 10 weeks. Entry 3 at The U-Mix Centre, (next to Lowfield School) S2 4UJ. Cost from £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

7. Fabric Printmaking, Winter Woodlands with Mia James, On this course you will create textile prints using motifs and colours inspired by winter woodlands and moorland. Materials are provided but you may wish to bring your own light coloured fabrics. Course content will include: Making printing blocks, fabric printing (without a press), layering motifs, experimenting with pattern design, using dyes to create colour washes and fabric appliqué. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 4-6pm, (5 weeks), £65. Find more information and book your place tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

8. The Wizard of Oz, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Scottish Country Dancing, The Peel Centre, Dronfield, S18 1PY, 7.30-9.30pm. No partner, or special clothes or footwear is needed. Complete beginners are very welcome and will quickly learn to dance reels, jigs and strathspeys under expert and patient guidance. There is much fun and laughter in this friendly group. If you fancy a go but are not sure whether it is right for you, come along- the first 2 sessions are free. For more information please contact Jan tel. 01246 419490 or Mavis tel. 01246 411552.

10. Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, (RSCDS), friendly and helpful group run classes for experienced and beginners, no partner necessary. Silverdale School, Bents Crescent, Sheffield S11 9QH, 7.30-9.45pm. Cost £4 per evening. Come along and get fit whilst having lots of fun. For information please call Norma tel. 0114 2366723 or Kate tel. 0114 285 4181.