Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, December 4, 2017

1. Barnsley Jazz, The Harlem Hot Stompers, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile form jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, adm £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

3. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

4. General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

5. Friends of Richmond Park, We have been working closely with the community forestry team and together we are planting 3 new trees within the park. These trees are joint funded with the friends group and the community forestry team. The planting will take placeIn Richmond Park from 1pm, councillors and others have been invited. So please come and join us.

6. Sew Social Sip & Sew or Knit & Natter, Sheffield 11, 6-7.30pm. Bring along your current project in any art or craft, (nothing noisy or very messy please), and enjoy a cuppa. Come along and conquer your unfinished projects, find out what others are working on. £4.50 per session for refreshments. For more info. Helen Moyes tel. 07967119591 moyeshelen@gmail.com

7. Sheffield Floral Club, floral art demonstrations, The Memorial Hall, City Hall, Sheffield 1, 7-9.30pm. Non-members welcome £6. Memberships available. ​

8. Christmas Tree Festival, The Friends of St. Edmund’s, Castleton. There will be approximately 50 decorated trees with multi coloured lights, on view. Opening times, Sunday to Friday 12.30-5pm, Saturdays 12.30-6pm.

9. Jazz: Washington Whirligig, Pomegranate Theatre Bar, Chesterfield, 8pm, tkts £10, £8 conc. £6.50 child, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk