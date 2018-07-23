Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, August 20, 2018

1. Baby Jules’ Jazzaholics, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1m from jct 37 M1 on A628 toward Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5 otd. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Jazz Jam, The White Lion, London Road, Sheffield, 8.30pm, free entry.

3. Paul Newman: A cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

4. Acoustic Folk Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington, S25 2PB, 8pm. We welcome musicians, singers, cloggers and storytellers. The club welcomes your custom at the bar and there’s food at half time. Come and check us out. For more details, Wendy tel. 01909 568270.

5. Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

6. Pottery Family Workshops, Bugs On A Plate, A workshop for all the family (aimed at children 6 – 10 years, parents welcome to participate). Create your own wild and wonderful bugs in clay and put them in their very own habitat! Using modelling tools and methods create detailed shape and watch the bugs come to life. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 11-1pm, £15. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

7. Pottery Family Workshops, Personalised Bedroom Name Plates, A workshop for all the family (aimed at children 10+ years, parents welcome to participate). Make your own bedroom name plates to hang up! Using the slab and modelling methods you can create a one off art work. We will use stamps, textures and coloured slips to decorate and become your own celebrity, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 2-4pm, £15. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

8. Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

9. Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

10. The League of Gentlemen, Live Again, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £43.50. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk