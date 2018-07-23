Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, August 13, 2018

1. Deliverance, Carlton & Smithies Ex Servicemen’s Club, Haddon Road, Barnsley, S71 3TA, 8:30pm. Twin guitar soft rock duo featuring Andy Staves from the Paul Carrack Band and Mahogany Newt.

2. Paul Newman, A cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

3. Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenosoide, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

4. Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

5. Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

6. Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Club, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

7. CAMRA, Doncaster branch, meet at 8pm, ring for venue details: 01302 563680.

8. Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

9. Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

10. A Very Peppa Pig Trek, Learning and Participation, Buxton Opera House. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk