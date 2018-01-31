Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, May 25, 2018

1. Mahogany Newt, Arundel Club, 780 City Road, Sheffield, S2 1GN, 8:30pm.

2. Rotherham Punk Club, Post-Punk rockers Klammer and Jump Boys, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. The Downbeats, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

4. Live at Maida Vale, Hot Fuss, covers of Indie and Britpop from the 90’s 00’s, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed as always by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ’s, playing soul, mod, motown, northern, ska, new wave, Brit classics and more 10pm-late.

5. Victorian Cemeteries, An illustrated talk by Mike Higginbottom covering some of the most spectacular gardens of rest in Britain and across the world, including Sheffield’s General Cemetery. It sheds light on the Victorian attitude to death as part of the human experience and informs our understanding of 19th century England. Upper Wincobank Chapel, Wincobank Avenue, S5 6BB, 7-9pm. (on 3 & 3a bus route). Admission £5 book by text /phone to 07980 143776 or email ziongraveyard@gmail.com pay on the door: includes refreshments, after talk, of home-made cakes and coffee/tea. Proceeds in aid of Friends of Zion Graveyard Attercliffe.

6. Volunteer Work Day, Greno Woods, Come and help Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust carry out practical site works in Greno Woods. Stay all day or just for an hour, every little helps! Bring lunch and a drink if you would like to stay all day. Meet at Woodhead Road Car Park, S35 8RS, 10-3pm.

7. Protest Season, Live Late: Dissent! Graves Gallery, 7.30–10.30pm, £10, book in advance via museums-sheffield.org.uk/shop or tel. 0114 2782647. Part of The Festival of Debate www.festivalofdebate.com In Association with Wordlife & The Folk Forest Wordlife and The Folk Forest team up with Museums Sheffield to curate an interactive promenade performance event in the Graves Gallery. Featuring poets and musicians strongly in the protest and activist tradition, such as Three Acres & A Cow, Zena Edwards, Alabaster dePlume and Neighbourhood Voices choir, and a speaker’s corner with activists from Foodhall and other local organisations.

8. Cast Comedy Club, Danny McLoughlin, Josh Pugh, Jane Smith, Anthony J. Brown, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, doors 7.15pm, show 8pm, entry £10.50/8.50 concs. Box Office tel. 01302 303959.

9. Belshazzar’s Feast, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, tickets £13, tel. 01298 72190. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

10. Forbidden Nights, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 8pm, 18+, £26.20, £22.70, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk