Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, March 9, 2018

1. Young Once, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

2. Indie 90s, Brilliant Britpop and classic covers from the band Indie 90s. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, 18+, free entry. tel. 01709 382581.

3. Live at Maida Vale, Fie Fie Fie, Wilde Sammon, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed as always by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ’s 10-Late.

4. Sufi Singers, Live music, hahe Mardaan Qawali once again graces our venue. Music from the mystical sufi tradition which transports you to a different time and place. Hagglers Corner, 586 Queens Road, Sheffield, S2 4DU, 8pm-12am, £10. Tel. 07968822654 http://hagglerscorner.co.uk/qawali-sufi-singers/

5. Epilepsy Action Sheffield Coffee and Chat, Small informal group chat session where people affected by epilepsy can meet, find mutual support and basic advice about epilepsy. Open to all people affected by or interested in epilepsy. Edison’s Coffee House, 2-4 York Street, Sheffield, S1 2ER, 10.30-11.30am, free, donations welcome, but please do buy something from the coffee shop. Contact: Maureen tel. 0114 2967892, Duncan tel. 0114 2352197, David tel. 0114 2302151 or email info@epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk www.epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk Edison Coffee House tel. 0114 2757273, www.edisonscoffee.co.uk

6. International Womens Day, Coffee Morning, with a discussion - What do we want for our daughters? Greenhill Library, Hemper Lane S8 7FE, 10.30am. tel. 2377656.

7. Tickhill Music Society, Concert, Kosmos Ensemble, An Evening of Wild Gypsy Fiddling, Jewish and Greek Music and Hot-Blooded Tango St Mary’s Primary School, St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, 7pm, tkts £10. Adrian Hattrell tel. 01302 742612. Children under 16 free when accompanied by an adult. Students (16-19) free. www.tickhillmusicsociety.org

8. Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Civic Centre and St. Paul & St. Peter’s Church Hall, Eckington, 6pm & 7pm. Coal Aston, Dronfield & Marsh Lane, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

9. Patience, by Gilbert and Sullivan presented by Meersbrook Park Church Operatic Society, Dronfield Civic Centre, curtain up 7:30pm. Tickets from tel. 0114 2557634. www.meersbrookoperaticsociety.btck.co.uk

10. The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales, Buxton Opera House, £18-£25, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk