Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, June 1, 2018

1. Thor, the mighty Gods of rock are dropping the hammer hard on the Nethergreen Wmc, Killamarsh, 7.30pm, homecoming party, all welcome, inc. families and non members, be early.

2. Mahogany Newt, Hoyland Belmont Wmc, West Street, Hoyland, S74 9DL, 8:30pm.

3. Hillbilly Cats, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

4. The Carnival, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

5. Reggae Nite, The Ball Inn, Mansfield Rd, Intake, 8pm till late, free entry.

6. Shooters Hill, Indie/Rock covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

7. Dee Dee, Viva Salsa, with DJ Antonio, Latin music, salsa, samba, mambo and bachata, Cubana, Piero Tucci, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8.15pm, free admission.

8. Live at Maida Vale, Hush, The Harmanjolist, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ’s 10pm-Late. Playing Soul, Mod, Motown, Northern, Ska, New Wave, Brit classics and more.

9. Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

10. City Life International Church Convention 2018, Revival Convention hosted by Dr Jim Master, guest speaker Evangilist John Edwards, guest singer Andrew Bailey, City Life International, 1 South Parade, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8SS, 7.30pm. Tel: 0114 2728243.