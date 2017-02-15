Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 5, 2018

1. Rumblestrip, Rock covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Reggae Night, at The Ball Inn, Mansfield Road, Intake, 8pm till late, free entry.

3. The Hillbilly Cats, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

4. Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+. After Work Drinks Offers on a wide selection of real ales, 4-7pm.

5. After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

6. Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents: Members’ Evening. An opportunity for members to share their knowledge and experiences of Italy and to participate in the annual photograph competition. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm, non-members are welcome. Admission £3 non-members. Further information tel. 01709 370895.

7. Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative

8. The Snow Maiden, presented by the Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £34.50-£42, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. James Girling and Charlotte Badham, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm, £10 otd, £7 adv. tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10. Buxton Buzz Comedy Club, Smug Roberts, Luke Graves, Callum Oakley and Bobby Murdock, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, £10 otd, £7 adv. tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk