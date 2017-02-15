Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, December 29, 2017

1. Mahogany Newt, Shoulder of Mutton, Church Street, Bradwell, S33 9HJ, 9:30pm.

2. Big City, Rockin Rhythm & Blues, The Shepley Spitfire, Mickley Lane, Totley, S17 4HE, 9pm, free admission.

3. In The Doghouse, fine blend of Rock N Roll, Mod and Blues Classics, Maida Vale, 88 West Street, Sheffield, S1 4EP, 8pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It DJ’s 10pm-Late.

4. Karaoke, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, 8.30pm.

5. All ‘n’ All, Local covers band with a penchant for the saxophone, Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 8pm, 18+, free entry.

6. Steve Fulsham Band, Clowne Rock & Blues Club, Villa Park, Recreation Close, Clowne, Nr Chesterfield, S43 4PL, doors, 8pm, start 9pm. No membership required. Tel. 01246 819546. www.clownebluesclub.co.uk

7. Indie Manned, Indie/Rock/Britpop covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

8. Sleeping Beauty, Buxton Opera House, £19.50-£23, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Wizard of Oz, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk