Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, December 1, 2017

1. The Fixators, live music, The Yew Tree, Homley Lane, Coal Aston, near Dronfield.

2. The Hillbilly Cats, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

3. The Amelia Carter Band, Live at The Imperial Brewery Tap, Cliff St, Mexborough, 8pm.

4. Illustrated Lecture, Revd. Dave Markay will speak on Ambassadors of the Prince of Peace, Reconcilers in Croatia & Northern Ireland, Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Road, Coal Aston, near Dronfiled, 7.30pm, £3.50, incl. refreshments. Tel. 01246 414847 to book or pay on the door.

5. Rush Hour Reading, All Good Stuff Butcher Works, Arundel Street, Sheffield, 5.30-6.30pm. Love Reading? Avoid traffic jams and join Forgotten Fiction for coffee, cake and bookchat about favourite books and writers. Sheffield Alive After 5! Ros Witten, Forgotten Fiction tel. 07796057046.

6. Let’s Hang On, The Music of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £26, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

7. This Evil Thing, Michael Mears, brings his one-man play about conscientious objectors in the First World War to Christ Church, Pitsmoor Rd, Sheffield, S3 9AQ. 7.30pm. Tickets on the door: £6, all welcome.

8. The Lock in Christmas Carol, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm. Tickets £17, £15 concession. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

9. Sheffield Jazz, Jason Rebello Trio, Crucible Studio, 7.15-9.45pm, £16, £12.50 Concessions, £7 Students, £3 Under 16s. www.musicintheround.co.uk

10. Cast Comedy Club, Patrick Monahan, Karen Bayley, Chris Smith, Anthony J. Brown, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, doors 7.15pm, show 8pm, entry £10.50/8.50 concs. Box Office tel. 01302 303959.