Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, August 3, 2018

1. Top Gun, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

2. Hillbilly Cats, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

3. Martin Black, The Leadmill, Leadmill Road, Sheffield, S1 4SE, doors 7.30pm, tkts £6. Tel: 0114 2727040.

4. The House, Rock, pop and indie covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

5. Live at Maida Vale, Sirens , The Flavells, a night of superb Indie Rock N Roll not to be missed, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry, Followed as always by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ’s 10pm-late, Playing Soul, Mod, Motown, Northern, Ska, New Wave, Brit classics and more, with 2-4-1 Drinks offer 12-2am.

6. Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

7. Dee Dee, Viva Salsa: DJ Ckastley, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8.15pm, free admission.

8. Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

9. Batik for Beginners, Would you like to learn how to create a Batik textile? Come along to these sessions to play with colour and fabric, making marks, patterns and designs using the ancient textile art of Batik. Apply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a “tjanting” or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. These classes are designed for absolute beginners and those with some experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15 per class or £75 for all 6 sessions (saving £15). Find the full list of dates and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us tel. 0114 272 3970.

10. SHU Treasure HuntSheffield Hallam University, City Campus, Monday to Friday only. Our summer-long art-themed treasure hunt will allow you to follow Jarvis the Alien as he explores Sheffield Hallam University in search of ‘arty facts’ to help him graduate - perfect for little explorers aged 4-13 and their families over the school holidays. Complete the treasure hunt and get a free drink and receive Children’s University credits too! No need to book, just turn up!