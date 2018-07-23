Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, August 24, 2018

1. Dark Lightning, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, free entry, 9.30pm.

2. Mahogany Newt, Grimethorpe Wmc, 4 Brierly Road, Grimethorpe, S72 7EQ, 8:30pm.

3. Beat Merchants, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

4. Steve Delaney, The Bulls Head, Fulwood Rd, Sheffield, 8.30pm, free entry.

5. Funky Friday, a night of Funk, Soul, Disco and Motown, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, 8pm-midnight, free entry.

6. John Dyson and the Bloody Mary’s, Playing the music of Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 0170

Illustrated Lecture, Andy Firth will speak on Tramcars-Buses-Supertram, Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Road, Coal Aston, S18, 7.30pm, admission £4, inc. refreshments, tel. 01246 414847 to book or pay on the door.

7. CubaVida Duo, Dee Dee, Viva Salsa: DJ Roly Caballero, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8.15pm, free admission.

8. Discovery Days, at Millennium Gallery, 12-3pm, Pay what you feel, just turn up. We’ve got more Discovery Days than ever ready for you this summer! Every Friday of the school holidays, we’ll be looking at the ideas and people behind our new exhibition, Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography. Head down to the Millennium Gallery for our drop-in interactive sessions and explore some of subjects that inspired the photographs in the exhibition, from outer space to the real Alice in Wonderland.

9. Clay And The Senses, with Amanda Packham, A workshop to explore clay in different states through the senses of touch, smell and sound using pinch and wet slab methods to create sensory textural bowls. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-3pm, £40. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

10. High Society, Present Company, Buxton Opera House, £14.50-£19.50. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk