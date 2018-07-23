Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, August 17, 2018

1. Mystery Train, Elvis tribute to commemorate 41years to his death on August 16, 1977. At The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry. Everyone welcome.

2. Big City, Rockin Rhythm & Blues, The Fat Cat, Alma Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, free admission.

3. Two’s Company, Cartwheel Folk Club, The Old Horns, High Bradfield, 8:30pm, all singers and performers welcome.

4. Robert James Blues, Gardners Rest Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

5. Harmony Of Spheres, prog rock covers - White Lion, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free entry.

6. Discovery Days, at Millennium Gallery, 12-3pm, Pay what you feel, just turn up. We’ve got more Discovery Days than ever ready for you this summer! Every Friday of the school holidays, we’ll be looking at the ideas and people behind our new exhibition, Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography. Head down to the Millennium Gallery for our drop-in interactive sessions and explore some of subjects that inspired the photographs in the exhibition, from outer space to the real Alice in Wonderland.

7. Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

8. Batik for Beginners, Would you like to learn how to create a Batik textile? Come along to these sessions to play with colour and fabric, making marks, patterns and designs using the ancient textile art of Batik. Apply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a “tjanting” or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. These classes are designed for absolute beginners and those with some experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15 per class or £75 for all 6 sessions (saving £15). Find the full list of dates and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us tel. 0114 272 3970.

9. Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

10. Line Dance Classes, Frecheville Community Centre, Churchdale Road, Sheffield, S12 4XT. Qualified Line Dance Instruction. Absolute Beginner class, 7-8pm, £2. Improver/Intermediate class, 8-10.30pm, £3.50. Contact Margaret – 0114 247 1880 – www.goin-stompin.co.uk