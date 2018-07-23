Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, August 10, 2018

1. Mahogany Newt, Shoulder of Mutton, Church Street, Bradwell, S33 9HJ, 9:30pm.

2. Young Once, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

3. Open Jaw Fayre, rock and indie covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

4. Handsome Dan and The Mavericks, Spend the night singing along to superb ska hits, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

5. Live at Maida Vale, Sub Machine, Rachael Webster, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed as always by Mod For It at Maida Vale, DJ’s 10pm-Late, with special Here come’s the sun drinks offer, 2-4-1 across selected beers and cocktails from 12-2am.

6. Samantha Jade, Vocalist and saxophonist, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 5-7pm. Playing a variety of jazz and soul tunes, visitors are invited to welcome the weekend in style and dine al fresco at one of the many bars and restaurants within The Square.

7. Sip And Fimo, House Number Plaques. Enjoy a glass of wine in a relaxed, friendly environment, whilst creating a colourful house number plaque for your home, Bring your own drinks and we’ll provide the glasses. he Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, 18+, £20. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

8. Discovery Days, at Millennium Gallery, 12-3pm, Pay what you feel, just turn up. We’ve got more Discovery Days than ever ready for you this summer! Every Friday of the school holidays, we’ll be looking at the ideas and people behind our new exhibition, Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography. Head down to the Millennium Gallery for our drop-in interactive sessions and explore some of subjects that inspired the photographs in the exhibition, from outer space to the real Alice in Wonderland.

9. Rhythm of the Dance, New Birth Touring Productions Ltd, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £27.50. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10. A Very Peppa Pig Trek, Learning and Participation, Buxton Opera House. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk