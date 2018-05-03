Ten Things to do in Sheffield this weekend: May 3-6

Visit the circus, learn to sign, explore Sheffield’s history, or speed around Kelham Island on your bike...there’s no shortage of things to do in the city over the next four days!

1. A new death-defying circus is heading to Sheffield, celebrating 250 years of circus performances with the ultimate show to remember. The world’s most famous circus, Moscow State Circus, will present its latest and greatest production ‘Gostinitsa’ - a show that promises to have all the spectacle and nerve-tingling, edge of your seat thrills for the whole family, featuring clowns, acrobatics, unicyclists and trapeze artists. The Circus has been planning this event for the last two years, with artistes training hard, and they’re finally ready to present it to the world. The circus will finally arrive in Sheffield, at Meadowhall Overflow Car Park, this Thursday and run to May 13. Visit www.moscowstatecircus.com or call Ticketmaster on 0844 8565555 for tickets.

2. Would you like to learn how to sign? Would it be beneficial to you to be able to communicate better with someone who is deaf? Take part in a weekend intensive sign language course this Saturday and Sunday at ‘Give It A Go,’ Western Bank. This intensive course is aimed at students who wish to learn the basics of British Sign Language. Suitable for absolute beginners, you will learn: salutations, fingerspelling, and basic dialogue, as well as learning about the deaf culture.

An electronic certificate will be given for full attendance, and added to your HEAR if you’re a first year undergraduate.

Thanks to Santander Universities, this course is £10 cheaper than the RRP of £27.50, and will start at 10am both days.

3. To celebrate Sheffield Environment Weeks 2018, The Norfolk Arms ‘Ringinglow Walks’ will be holding a walking festival this weekend. The three-day special will begin Saturday, with three walks guided by resident guide Steve Murfitt - offering strolls through stunning scenery, beauty spots, the prospect of watching the sunset over the moors and the opportunity to learn a little local history. Each walk starts from the Norfolk Arms, and all are welcome. Call 07950 962027 for details.

4. Meet the residents who shaped Sheffield’s history from Mark Firth, to the Cole brothers - discover the stories behind 87,000 burials, see the French-inspired catacombs, and examine listed monuments and structures at Sheffield General Cemetery. This guided tour will kick off at 2pm on Sunday, in the unique and historic Victorian landscaped ‘Garden Cemetery.’ The tour starts from the Gatehouse, Cemetery Avenue, off Ecclesall Rd. Visit Eventbrite to pre-book, at £3 per person.

5. Cubana, RCDance and Leopold Square proudly present the first ‘Salsa in the Square’ of the year, this Sunday evening.

This completely free salsa event has a jam-packed line-up of DJs, dance shows, live music, and dance classes. The salsa fun will kick off at 5pm, with DJ Roly’s Latin and Afro rhythms encouraging some free-style dancing, and running until 2am with all kinds of hip-wiggling classes and performances.

6. Time to get your garden looking gorgeous for the (hopefully!) lovely summer months, so head on down to Renishaw Hall & Gardens’s specialist plant fair this weekend.

The venue will play host to several hand-picked nurseries this Sunday, offering something very special for the avid gardener. Enjoy a great day out browsing the stalls, visit the gardens for inspiration and relax in the cafe for refreshments. From 10.30am to 4pm.

7. Abbeydale Picture House will host a flea market in the antiques quarter this Sunday, bursting with tons of great stalls. This event doesn’t need good weather, as it can be indoors or outdoors, so browse over 50 stalls, from 10am to 3pm, selling just about anything from antiques and collectables, to homewares and toys. There will also be a cafe in the Picture House, with plenty of refreshments all day long. entry £1 per adult, and kids go free.

8. Trafalgar Studios will be throwing its doors open this bank holiday weekend, with artists, designers, and craftspeople waiting to show the people of Sheffield what they can do. As part of Open Up Sheffield, the Trafalgar Street studio will become a public space, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, for visitors to meet, chat with, and observe illustrators, jewellery-makers, photographers, oil painters, illustrators, and screen printers at work.

9. Whether you have a big garden, or a tiny balcony, why not start growing your own delicious food to eat? Attend a fun and informal drop-in workshop at Union St this Thursday, where you can get lots of ideas and tips on growing your own food. The pay-as-you-feel event will kick off at 5.30pm until 7pm, with a suggested donation of £5-£10. Whatever your level of experience, learn about what what can be planted now, share growing advice, and get some seeds to take home. Feel free to bring photos of your garden.

10. Ever fancied speeding around Kelham Island Museum on a mountain bike? Well now’s your chance, as Sheffield Urban Cyclo Cross returns to the city this weekend for its second year. Race over cobbles and through a museum this Saturday, with races for the whole family, young and old, kicking off at 9am.

