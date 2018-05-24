TEN THINGS to do in Sheffield this weekend - May 24-27

1) ‘Cake Meets Canvas’ is a unique exhibition of art-inspired urban cakes and atmospheric abstract art, coming to the iconic Fly Tower, at Abbeydale Picture House, for one night only.

There will be plenty of cake to sample and fizz to drink at the exhibition this evening, running from 7.30pm, hosted by artist Wendy Carlton and cake artist Lisa Bradshaw. If you are an art lover, a cake lover, if you are planning your wedding, or would just love to sample and natter about cake, this is the event for you.

2) As part of Sheffield Food Festival 2018, delicious cakes and treats from bakers and makers will be coming to Orchard Square this Saturday, in a new pop-up tea room. Indulge in tasty treats from Era’s Chocolate, Bakes By Butter, and Whipped Bakeshop, complete with outdoor seating and table service, from 10am.

3) Revamp your wardrobe the Common Thread way this Saturday at Union St. Here’s how it works: bring a bag of clean clothes in good condition, donate them to the exchange, browse the stock, and take a ‘nearly new’ bag of clothes away. The clothes you donate should be something you would be happy to pay for in a charityshop, with no holes, stains or damage. This local, affordable, ethical and eco-friendly event will be held this Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm.

If you want to repair some clothing, visit the lovely Kath and Jodie at the Repair Station; they’ll help you fix it if they can, and maybe even teach you some new skills in mending while they’re at it. And don’t forget to stop by the cafe to revitalise your brain and body for a good day’s shopping.

4) Craft & Flea returns to the city this Saturday, filling Sheffield Cathedral inside and out with some of the city’s best local produce and talented independent makers, designers, producers and collectors.

The one-day pop-up market - that travels around the country showcasing the best of the independents - will be served up with plenty of street food and drinks, as visitors enjoy browsing flea market stalls, offering vintage items and collectables. While the line-up for the event has not been confirmed, the previous Sheffield event, in February, included handmade textiles from The Unidenticals, vegan bath and body products from Baileys Botanicals, and macramé plant hanger workshops from Bloom, just to name a few.

Ten Things to do... Craft and Flea

Entry is £2 for the whole day, with under 12s going free.

5) The Open Kinder Scout Hike is perfect on a sunny day, and - apparently - equally amusing in the wet. The circular route starts and ends in the village of Edale. The trail goes via Grinds Brook and Kinder Downfall, where there is plenty of scrambling on the gritstone outcrops for the more adventurous; and experience possibly the world’s largest peat bog at Dark Peak. Put a smile on your face and mud on your boots this Sunday. Visit lostearthadventures.co.uk for tickets.

6) Do you have something important to say to the world? Angry and want to shout it out? Want to have a go at making a political speech? Want some revolutionary fun?

The Millennium Gallery will host a ‘Use Your Voice’ workshop this Saturday, run by Hester Reeve of the Emily Davison Lodge, and art students from Sheffield Hallam University. This free workshop, inspired by the gallery’s Hope is Strong exhibition, is open to any female aged 16-18.

Ten Things to do... Sheffield Food Festival

7) Celebrating Sheffield’s diverse cultures and communities through music, dance, crafts and food, The Moor will be a vibrant and fun-filled zone this Saturday, with free activities, workshops and demonstrations. Live music will be playing all day, from 11am to 4pm, with exciting craft activities from Ignite Imaginations, and a number of tastings and workshops running throughout the day, from ShuJu Kitchen, Zizzi, Nandos Sheffield, Wise Choice Nutrition, and Moor Market stall holders.

8) Leopold Square will proudly present its second Salsa in the Square of 2018 this Sunday. There will be live music from Jesus Moreau Batallan & Timba De Cuba running throughout the evening, as well as free beginners salsa lessons with Richard frmo RCDance, and plenty of dance performances. Floor-filling music will be playing with top DJs Sabroso, 5Spice and Ckastley from 5.30pm until late. If the weather doesn’t hold up, the festivities will be moved indoors into Cubana.

9) Are you a budding food and drink entrepreneur? Do you dream of running your own restaurant or cafe? Have you got an idea for a product? Food Futures at Sheffield Food Festival is a one-day programme of talks, discussions, mentoring and advice aimed at new or developing food and drink businesses, and people who are considering starting up. Visit Sheffield Town Hall from 11am-6pm Saturday to chat with experienced industry professionals and discuss your own ideas. Free event.

10) Nick Cope is bringing his legendary family performances to the Studio in the Montgomery next Monday.

The singer/songwriter has a fanatical army of little and not-so–little fans all over the world, if you haven’t heard his songs or seen his shows before, now’t the time to find out what you’re missing - with songs about head lice, dogs eating soap and dragons called Keith... Suitable for children aged three and over, from 2pm.

Ten Things to do... Scout Hike