TEN THINGS to do in Sheffield this weekend - June 1-4

Whether you fancy filling up on delicious street food, having a go at bubble football, taking a picturesque ramble, or a sing-a-long to a family favourite, there’s plenty to do in Sheffield this weekend...

1) Ohhh, those summer nights...everybody’s favourite musical is heading to the city next Monday, with a screening at Walkabout Sheffield, Carver Street, in the city centre.

The 1978 classic, starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta as teenage sweethearts, will be showing at the city centre venue at 8pm, so grab yourself a big bucket of popcorn, a themed cocktail or two, and get ready to sing your heart out as the film plays on several big screens for a cheesy evening of fun.

2) Mosfest returns to Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl this Saturday for its 7th year, which will see 28 bands play on three stages. This years headline acts include The Pigeon Detectives, Bad Manners, The Christians, Twisted Wheel and Tom Hingleys Karpets. Tribute bands include The Courtbetweeners, Human League tribute ‘Dare,’ Gimme Abba and Verve tribute Lucky Man. Tickets are £25 for adults, £8 for juniors, and free for under 8. The festival will run from 10.45am to 11pm.

3) The Alfred Denny Museum, at University of Sheffield, Western Bank, opens up its doors once a month to the public, so that they can share in the delights of the museum. The tour runs this Saturday, and the first Saturday of each month, at 10am, 11am and 12pm. The museum was established in 1905 and many of the specimens have been in the museum since the early 1900s. Visit sheffield.ac.uk to book your free place. Booking closes at 12 noon the day before the tour.

4) Hillsborough has one of the UK’s highest rates of child poverty. Now William Sutton Community Centre is hosting weekly sessions, each Monday from, 4pm to 6.30pm, on cooking and eating healthily on a budget. Each session consists of shopping and nutritional advice, planning and cooking a healthy meal including portion control. Participants will plant vegetables and herbs to grow for their own use, and learn about food hygiene practices, nutritional and economical purchasing.

5) Enjoy gorge walking through the beautiful hideaway valley off the slopes of Kinder Scout. Get wet as you scramble up waterfalls, swim and jump into natural pools and make your way up a winding river, staying warm and refreshed in wetsuits. The grand finale is a fun steep waterfall that you will ascend with rope. Afterwards, there are hot meals and refreshments available at a local inn. The experience lasts around 3 hours. Visit lostearthadventures.co.uk for tickets.

6) Calling Sheffield mums old and new, to Sheffield Knackered Mums Club, this Sunday at Yoga At The Reach off Ecclesall Road.

If you are exhausted and need a ‘child holiday’ then this day is for you. Time away from the coal face os parenthood is essential recharge your batteries, so YATR is hosting a day of deeply relaxing yoga and breathing practices, relaxing yoga nidra, healing reiki, and a mind-nourishing crystal bowl bath. Take the weight off for two hours, from 3pm-5pm.

7) Take a picturesque ramble in the White Peak this Sunday, as Dearne Valley Ramblers head out to enjoy the extensive views and peaceful beauty of Lathkill Dale. Meet at Haddon Village car park, on Main Street, at 10am, where parking is £5.50 all day. The 10 mile walk, which is a circular route, is expected to finish at around 3pm. Contact John Watson on 01709 435207 for details. Next wednesday, the Ramblers will be heading out on a Wonders of Whiston walk, meeting at the roadside in Chaff Lane, the first left after the Chequers Pub on Pleasley Road, Whiston. Additional parking will also be available in The Sitwell Arms Pub car park. Meet at 6.30pm for the walk, which is estimated to finish at aorund 8.15pm. This circular walk is about five miles and is a nice easy route.

8) Have a go at ‘Bubble Football,’ ‘Archery Tag,’ and more at Endcliffe Park this Saturday, and every Saturday throughout June, with three hours of free children’s sports activities, running from 11am-2pm. Children can test their aim and co-ordination with lots of team games, hosted by Kings Camps of Nether Edge.

9) Enjoy street food, craft beer, cocktails, live music and art at this month’s Peddler Night Market, held at 92 Burton Road in Kelham Island this Friday, from 5pm-11pm, and Saturday, from 2pm-11pm.

The market brings together a community of traders, makers, movers & shakers, chefs, DJs, artists, designers, musicians, bakers and brewers. Local traders this weekend include Buddha Belly, Fat Hippo Fleet, Mac Daddies, Urban Cheesecake, Froconut by Elly Joy, The Depot Bakery, Nether Edge Pizza Company, and Sheffield Cheesemasters, amongst others.

Sheffield makers includes APG Works, Bunnies & Zen, Bailey of Sheffield, Loubijoux, Green Threads Clothing, and Illustrations by Molly. The market, held on the first Friday and Saturday of each month, is free entry.

10) Yorkshire Cosplay Con is coming to Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena this Saturday and Sunday, giving visitors the chance to meet the famous stars of TV shows and movies, and enjoy live stage performances, workshops, card and video gaming events, and roleplay games.

The huge, family-friendly convention will see people from all across the region dress in fancy dress, wearing every from professional to handcrafted costumes. Yorkshire Cosplay Con prides itself on being the ultimate family day out, so take the kids along for free face painting and balloon modeling, with characters from your favourite popular culture niches coming to life around you, and amazing photo opportunities with props and vehicles from your favourite shows. From 10am to 6pm both days.

