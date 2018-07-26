Ten things to do in Sheffield this weekend, from circus fun, to open air theatre - July 27-30

From open air theatre, and guided tours, to exhibitions and screenings, there's plenty of fun to be had in Sheffield this weekend.

1) As part of The Historic Houses Association Literary Trail, Renishaw Hall and Gardens will be repeating its popular literary hall tours this summer, examining the fascianting stories behing the family’s connections and personal works. It will give visitors a chance to learn more about the Sitwell literary trio, Sachaverell, Osbert and Edith. The next tour kicks off at 2pm this Sunday July 29, and is £15 per person including admission to the gardens and museum. Pre-booking is essential on 01246 432310.

Things to do in Sheffield this weekend: a circus family fun day

2) Heartbreak Outdoor Theatre returns to Sheffield for a 19th year this Saturday July 28, with two open air performances of ‘The Railway Children,’ in the beautiful setting of Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens. Bring your picnic and chairs for this family friendly adaptation. Visit tickets.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/theatre/whats-on to book.

3) To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pride Sheffield, Leopold Square welcomes visitors to its first ‘Pride in the Square.’

Join the bars, restaurants and hotel in raising a glass to a celebration which has only grown since its beginning in Sheffield in 2008. All the stops will be pulled out for an unforgettable party for an amazing cause, with bands and DJs, face paint and glitter art, BBQs, cocktails, and the opportunity to wins lots of prizes. There will also be the final of the Pride Bartender Battle. The event - hosted by Leopold Square in conjunction with The Botanist Sheffield - runs this Saturday July 28 from 12pm to 10pm. During the day, Pride in the Square will be raising money for SAYiT - a charity working tirelessly to improve the life of young LGBT+ people in Sheffield.

4) Sheffield’s ‘friendliest’ cycle race series; the Urban Cyclo Cross, rolls back into Park Hill this weekend, and includes cycle races for all ages, with fast-paced racing for riders. The junior races start at 10am with adult races beginning at noon, including the first Brompton Urban Dash. Anyone can be part of this exciting event by entering a race online or on the day, or by simply being a spectator. Refreshments will be available from South Street Kitchen - the first café to open at Park Hill – throughout Saturday July 28’s event, from 10am to 5.30pm. Spectators will also have the opportunity to see the new exhibition from S1 Artspace, called ‘Love Among the Ruins’; a photographic journey of Park Hill and its residents over the years. The event is sponsored by Urban Splash, which is redeveloping Park Hill.

5) Roll up! Roll up! Weston Park Museum will be exploring the spectacular story of circus in Sheffield in a brand new summer exhibition. The exhibition will kick off this Saturday July 28 with a thrill-packed family fun day, running from 11am to 4pm. Learn circus skills from the incredible experts at Greentop Circus, have a go at aerial skills, trapeze, tightwire, juggling and diabolo. Enjoy activities as the sights and sounds of the circus are brought to life with face-painting, popcorn and candy floss stalls.)

Things to do in Sheffield this weekend: literary tour of Renishaw Hall

6) Live music, dancing, street food and more than 100 different rums are on the menu as The Sheffield Rum Festival arrives back in the city this Friday and Saturday evenings (July 27/28).

Enjoy live entertainment and dancing, listen to talks from rum industry experts and bloggers, sample tasty street food and have lots of rum-fun, at the event at Trafalgar Warehouse, on Trafalgar Street, running from 6.30pm to 11.30pm each night. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

7) Mamma Mia 2 hits the big screens in the UK this month. In order to celebrate this, Walkabout Sheffield is hosting a sing-a-long screening spectacular to help you relive the magic of the first movie on their very own big screen. There will be popcorn and cinema snacks for you to enjoy at the Carver Street venue next Monday evening, plus of course the chance to dance and sing the night away to some of the best Abba classics of all time. The event kicks off at 7.30pm. Visit fatso.ma for tickets.

8) Canalside is a brand new monthly street food market, bringing a selection of the city’s best street food traders. Expect award winning street food to cater for every taste alongside drinks, live music, DJs and artists. Set in the 9,000 sq ft Southbank Warehouse, on Effingham Road, this urban space plays host to some of the city’s best underground club nights. This event, from 2pm to 11pm this Saturday, is a celebration of the city’s independent restaurants and pop up food shops.

9) Pete McKee’s new exhibition ‘This Class Works’ is an exploration and celebration, offering McKee’s personal perspective on the work and life of the working class. Pete draws on his own background which forms the subject of this new collection, offering an insight into the artist’s history and experience of the world he grew up in. The exhibition opened at 92 Burton Road earlier this month and will run until this Sunday July 29. Visit www.seetickets.com to book tickets for an alloted time slot.

Things to do in Sheffield this weekend: The Railway Children

10) Test your physical strength, stamina and mental grit at the ‘Tough Mudder’ this Saturday and Sunday (July 28/29); a 10-12 mile mud and obstacle course designed to drag you out of your comfort zone. With no podiums, winners or clocks to race against, it’s not about how fast you can cross the finish line. Rather, it’s a challenge that emphasises teamwork, camaraderie, and accomplishing something almost as tough as you are. Visit www.tchc.org.uk and select ‘events’ to register.

Things to do in Sheffield this weekend: Pete McKee new exhibition

Things to do in Sheffield this weekend: screening of Mamma Mia

Things to do in Sheffield this weekend: cycle race returns to the city