The cast for Taskmaster’s next season has been announced 👀

Channel 4 has confirmed the cast for Taskmaster series 19.

It includes one of the stars of BBC’s Ghosts as well as a fan favourite from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

A date for the new series has yet to be announced.

The latest batch of comedians stepping into the Taskmaster’s den have been revealed. Channel 4 has announced the cast for the next series of the hit show.

Greg Davies will be back on hosting duties and will be joined by his faithful assistant Alex Horne. The new episodes will arrive later in 2025, the broadcaster has said.

It comes after the New Year’s Treat special aired over the festive period. Channel 4 will announce a date for the new episodes in the near future - so stay tuned.

Who is in the line-up for Taskmaster series 19?

The Taskmaster host Greg Davies | Channel 4, X

The cast of comedians who will join Greg Davies and Alex Horne for the next season of the runaway international hit show has been confirmed. It includes:

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Jason Mantzoukas

Mathew Baynton

Rosie Ramsey

Stevie Martin

Where do you know them from?

The line-up for series 19 includes plenty of familiar faces. But you might not be quite able to pinpoint where you recognise them from.

Taskmaster series 19 lineup | Channel 4

Fatiha El-Ghorri

If you are a regular watcher of Live at the Apollo on the BBC, then you may have seen Fatiha performing on it in the past. She was also part of the cast for the second series of the Dave comedy game show Outsiders in 2022.

You may have also heard her on podcasts such as Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster as well as The Guilty Feminist.

Jason Mantzoukas

A familiar face in hit comedy shows over the last decade, Jason has had memorable roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine - where he played Adrian Pimento - and The Good Place (as Derek Hofstetler). He also voices characters in Netflix’s Big Mouth including Jay Bilzerian.

For those with a longer memory, you may recall him as the wildcard character Rafi in The League. While he also had a role in the Sacha Baron Cohen film The Dictator - playing Nadal.

Mathew Baynton

A familiar face to fans of British TV comedy, Mathew has been part of the cast for Horrible Histories, Yonderland and most recently Ghosts. He also starred in The Wrong Mans alongside James Corden in the early 2010s.

Mathew also played the lead role of William Shakespeare in the 2015 film Bill. And he was Felix in the 2023 hit movie Wonka.

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie is best known for her podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed which she co-hosts alongside her husband - fellow comedian - Chris Ramsey. The show has been a huge hit since releasing its first episode in 2019 and they have toured the UK with it in the past.

Stevie Martin

Stevie is a comedian, podcaster and actor who you may have seen on other popular panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats - also on Channel 4. She has also had roles in shows like the BBC/ HBO comedy Starstruck.

How to watch Taskmaster?

The 19th series of Taskmaster will air soon on Channel 4 and will be available to stream internationally on the Official Taskmaster YouTube channel and Taskmaster SuperMax+. An exact date of its return has not yet been confirmed.

What do you think of the Taskmaster line-up? Let me know who you are most excited for: [email protected].