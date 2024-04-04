Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s most successful bands has announced their return, with a huge stadium and arena live tour kicking off in Sheffield next weekend.

The trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - play 29 dates across 15 cities in the UK and Ireland, starting on April 13 and 14 at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Can I still get tickets?

There are still a small handful of tickets available for each show. Unfortunately for hopeful latecomers, the remaining tickets are priced at upwards of £130 on Saturday, and from £200 on Sunday.

Take That live at Sheffield Arena in May 2017. Photo: Matt McLennan

If you act quick, you might be able to get second-hand tickets from Ticketmaster’s official resale channel, which look to be more around the £80 mark.

If you do buy on Ticketmaster, make sure to download the app and get your tickets ready ahead of the event.

How can I get to Utilita Arena?

Supertram: The Arena has its very own stop - Arena / Olympic Legacy Park. This tram stop is served by the Yellow Route and Tram Train, both of which bypass the traffic giving you a fast, smooth and reliable way to get to your event. There’s no need to buy a ticket before you get on board - there is a conductor on every tram.

Bus: There are a number of bus services which can take you to Utilita Arena Sheffield from elsewhere in the city, including the X1 Steel Link; X10 and 208.

You can get timetable information and plan your journey through Travel South Yorkshire.

Car: For those travelling by car, the full address is: 45 Broughton Lane, Sheffield, S9 2DF. The on-site car parks regularly sell out ahead of show day, so be sure to book in advance here if you will be driving.

Car Park A - Attercliffe Road, should be accessed through the entrance on Attercliffe Road (A6178). The Arena recommends booking this car park if you are travelling from M1 Junction 34, Meadowhall and the North.

Car Park B - Broughton Lane, should be accessed through the entrance on Broughton Lane (A6102). The Arena recommends that you use this car park if you are travelling from the M1 Junction 33 and the South.

Bike/motorcycle: There is no charge if you chose to bring a bike or motorcycle to a show & park in the Arena car park. There is a limited number of metal railings to attach your bike to, but there is no shelter or locker facility.

Who is the support act?

If you are a Take That super fan, you will have likely seen Olly Murs named on the tour poster as their special guest.

He will be accompanying the boyband around the country throughout the tour, coming to a close at the end of August.

Car park and box office opens: 4pm

Doors open: 6pm

Olly Murs on stage: 7:25pm

Interval: 8:10pm

Take That on stage: 8:35pm