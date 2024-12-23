Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ink Black Heart will come to a conclusion on the BBC this Christmas 🕵️‍♂️

Strike is back for The Ink Black Heart.

The final two episodes of the season will air before Christmas.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back after a two year break.

The case of The Ink Black Heart will be solved before Christmas. BBC’s Strike will air two more episodes in the coming days.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back as detective duo Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott. Based on the series of books by Robert Galbraith (pen-name of J.K. Rowling), it is the sixth season of the show.

It returned last week (December 16) after a two year hiatus and will come to a dramatic conclusion in the run up to Christmas. Here’s what to expect from the TV schedule.

When do the last two episodes of The Ink Black Heart air?

Tom Burke (L) and Holliday Grainger (R) in BBC's Strike. | BBC/ Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

The BBC drama returned to our screens last week, airing the first two episodes on December 16 and December 17. But it will be back in the days before Christmas.

The Beeb have confirmed that The Ink Black Heart’s episode 3 and 4 will air on today (December 23) and tomorrow (December 24). So all will be solved before Santa begins his rounds.

What time do the episodes air on the BBC?

Strike has snagged a prime slot on BBC One and all episodes of The Ink Black Heart will air at 9pm on the channel. Each episode will last approximately one hour.

Can you watch The Ink Black Heart already?

If you can’t wait for the mystery to be solved, you can already watch all the episodes of The Ink Black Heart on BBC iPlayer. The full series dropped on the streaming service on Monday December 16.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].