Stefan Dennis will not be taking part in ‘Icons’ week on Strictly 😭🕺

Stefan Dennis has pulled out of Strictly series 23.

The Neighbours favourite has had to quit.

But why has he left the programme?

When you tune into Strictly Come Dancing this evening, one of the famous faces will be absent. Stefan Dennis has had to quit the show in a heartbreaking blow.

The actor, who played Paul on Neighbours, is the latest celeb to drop out of the line-up in series 23. It was announced that he would be leaving earlier in the week and he won’t compete this weekend.

The remaining stars will face ‘Icons’ week , taking on routines performed to tracks by music legends. Cher, Dolly, Beyonce, and more are set to feature - see the full list .

In a slight change to the schedule, Strictly will start earlier this week. Find out more here .

What happened to Stefan Dennis?

Stefan Dennis is an actor, known to millions as Paul Robinson from Neighbours. He said: "This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television. Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky." | BBC

Unfortunately, Strictly Come Dancing has been hit by another tragic early exit. Stefan Dennis has become the third star to drop out of the line-up, but what caused it?

Announcing the news on Monday (October 20), Stefan Dennis said: "This morning I woke up to the most disappointing day of the time in my Strictly journey. Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing in the comp and achieve more great dances along the way, I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show.

"I can’t tell you how devastated I am to have to leave so prematurely especially, as there has been, and still is, so much love and support from everyone for both Dianne and myself. I owe both the Strictly Family and Dianne a massive debt of gratitude for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of being able to dance with my wife. (When my leg is better).

"Fun fact for all the avid Neighbours fans... it’s the same leg!”

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios added: “We've adored having Stefan on Strictly Come Dancing, and are heartbroken that his Strictly journey - and his fantastic partnership with Dianne Buswell - has been cut short. It's been a joy to see him embrace the series with such enthusiasm and we really hope that, once better, he will keep dancing."

